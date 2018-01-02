Carjacker Chase Ends in Major Crash in Dallas

A chase involving carjacking suspects ended in a major crash at the intersection of S. Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues in Dallas late Tuesday morning. Dallas police said officers were pursuing the carjacking suspects when the crash occurred. All four carjacking suspects were taken into custody, police said. (Published 5 hours ago)

A chase involving carjacking suspects ended in a major crash at the intersection of S. Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues in Dallas late Tuesday morning.

Dallas police said officers were pursuing the carjacking suspects when the crash occurred. All of the carjacking suspects were taken into custody, police said.



Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue had to extricate at least one person who was trapped in a sedan that rolled over in the intersection.



Six people were transported to area hospitals; five of the injured had injuries that were not life threatening, including the person rescued from the vehicle.

The condition of the sixth person, who was driving a minivan, is not known.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a DART van. DART confirmed to NBC 5 the van is part of their paratransit service and that no passengers were on board and that their driver was not injured.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.