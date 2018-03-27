Homeless Advocates Prepare for 2-Day Strategy Session in NTX

Homeless advocates from Dallas and across the country will meet, starting Wednesday, for a 2-day retreat to talk about best practices and solutions to the region's growing homeless problem. (Published 28 minutes ago)

On Wednesday, dozens of homeless advocates from Dallas and across the country will meet for a retreat in Dallas. The strategic planning sessions will be the largest scope held in Dallas yet.

A recent count showed the number of people living in homelessness in Dallas County increased overall by 9-percent, while the number of unsheltered homeless increased by more than 20-percent.

"It's shocking and it's a crisis," said Kenn Webb, Chair of the Citizen Homelessness Commission. Webb said the main reason for the spike in homeless numbers is a spike in the cost of housing. "Many of them are just one missed rent check or a lost job away from homelessness."

The city of Dallas spent about $24 million last year in taxpayer and grant money to combat the problem. This year the budget will add $20 million from a bond package passed last year.

Unarmed Houston Man Fatally Shot During Police Confrontation

Dashcam video released Monday shows a deadly confrontation between a Texas deputy and an unarmed man. The video shows Houston resident Danny Thomas, unarmed, walking toward Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Brewer just before Brewer opened fire. Thomas' sister say he has been struggling with a recent family tragedy — his wife stands accused of drowning their two children. (Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018)

"20 million is not nearly enough money for the city to do it on its own," said Webb. "We have to find ways to encourage public-private partnerships."

Austin Street Shelter has about 400 of Dallas' 1800 shelter beds.

"It will nowhere near touch the tidal wave that I think is coming towards us," said Austin Street Executive Director Daniel Roby, who said the city needs to look at new ways to deal with homelessness. "Shelters are part of a larger system. We are a waypoint to end homelessness."