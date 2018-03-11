Another Missing Person Case Back in the Spotlight

The discovery of Christina Morris' remains last week is putting another high-profile missing persons case back in the spotlight. Typhenie Johnson vanished in Fort Worth more than a year ago. Like the Morris case, a man is charged with kidnapping Johnson. However, Johnson's body has yet to be found. (Published 2 hours ago)

Johnson’s family released a statement to NBC 5 tonight saying in part:

“It is hard not knowing her whereabouts every single day. Typhenie is our life. Without her our hearts are not whole.”

Tonight, there is hope that this grieving family may soon get some answers.

Anytime news gets out of human remains being found in North Texas, Art Sahlstein goes straight for his maps.

“I was called immediately after the rumors got out,” he said.

Sahlstein has been searching for Johnson for more than a year now.

He says he and volunteers have scoured about 36 square miles in and around I-30 and Cooks Lane.

Sahlstein got a call last Wednesday about the discovery of skeletal remains in Anna which turned out to be Christina Morris.

Her remains were found by construction workers in an area that had been searched before.

“I knew that pretty much because of the area in Anna, Texas that that would be Christina Morris,” he said.

Tonight, Sahlstein is as determined as ever to solve Johnson’s case.

“The primary search area will be 10 minutes any direction from Sandy Lake Park or I-30 and Cooks Lane,” he said pointing the areas on a map. “I’m thoroughly convinced she’ll be there, she’ll be within that area.”

Sahlstein is mapping out his next search but will not go into detail about new leads that are taking him back to the area.

“We’re also going to be revisiting some of the land that we searched initially and we had planned on doing this, not just because of the Christina Morris, but there is also a possibility that we may have missed something and it never hurts to go back,” said Sahlstein. “I will continue no matter what.”

Sahlstein is in need of volunteers for a search he is planning for Saturday, March 17. Click here for more information.



Johnson’s ex-boyfriend Chris Revill is in jail tonight, charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.