Disaster Declared in Comanche After Water Main Break

A disaster has been declared in the town of Comanche after a break in the city's main water line.

The entire city, as well as some of the outlying areas, are completely out of water.

The city's Mayor Mary Boyd says a contractor hit the city's main line Monday afternoon. That caused water to shoot up to 70 feet in the air.

Crews worked through the night, working to get the water shut off.

As workers started turning the water back on, other lines around the city started breaking.

City officials are encouraging everyone who uses the city water to boil the water until further notice.

Residents are also being ask to conserve water as to not place extra strain on the system until further notice.

Portable restrooms and bottled water have been made available for residents on the city square.

Comanche ISD canceled classes on Tuesday due to the water main break, but say classes will resume on Wednesday at normal time.

City officials are not sure when the water will be restored, but are hoping by Friday.

