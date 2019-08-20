Disaster Declared in Comanche After Water Main Break - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Disaster Declared in Comanche After Water Main Break

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    Comanche County Emergency Management
    A disaster has been declared in the town of Comanche after a break in the city's main water line, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

    A disaster has been declared in the town of Comanche after a break in the city's main water line.

    The entire city, as well as some of the outlying areas, are completely out of water.

    The city's Mayor Mary Boyd says a contractor hit the city's main line Monday afternoon. That caused water to shoot up to 70 feet in the air.

    Crews worked through the night, working to get the water shut off.

    Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    [NATL] Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

    As workers started turning the water back on, other lines around the city started breaking.

    City officials are encouraging everyone who uses the city water to boil the water until further notice.

    Residents are also being ask to conserve water as to not place extra strain on the system until further notice.

    Portable restrooms and bottled water have been made available for residents on the city square.

    Comanche ISD canceled classes on Tuesday due to the water main break, but say classes will resume on Wednesday at normal time.

    City officials are not sure when the water will be restored, but are hoping by Friday.

    Chief of Federal Prisons Removed After Epstein’s Death

    [NATL] Chief of Federal Prisons Removed After Epstein’s Death

    Attorney General William Barr removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons in the latest fallout over the death of Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody. Barr named a former director, Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, to replace Hugh Hurwitz.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices