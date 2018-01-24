Navy Veteran Fights Back Against Carjacker

A Navy veteran with disabilities fought back when a man stole his truck, and the whole attack and carjacking was caught on camera. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

A Navy veteran fought back when a man stole his truck, and the whole attack and carjacking was caught on camera.

It took place early Jan. 15 outside a Shell gas station off Texas 121 near Loop 820 in Richland Hills.

Allan Huddleston, 69, had pulled up to go inside the store for his morning paper when someone approached him, stole his wallet and pushed his way into his pickup.

"I go to enter the store, he grabbed the billfold out of my hand," Huddleston said.

Huddleston wasn't giving up easy. The pair wrestled next to his truck.

"I thought I could get a hold of this rascal, and I tried to," he said.

At one point, he got the robber in a headlock and dragged him back out. But the younger man overpowered him and stole his keys.

"I'm still hanging on, still fighting him, and he drives off. When he drove off, of course, I went down," Huddleston said.

Huddleston was dragged several feet and has the scrapes to prove it. He even has a minor break in his leg.

"I'm just sorry that he got away," Huddleston said.

Investigators later found Huddleston's truck abandoned in Fort Worth. His sister drove it home to deliver it to him.

"I'm glad to get it back," Huddleston said.

Now he just wants the man in that surveillance video caught.

"There's no doubt in my mind he's done this before," Huddleston said.

And if he had the chance again, "Sure, I'd fight him,” Huddleston said. "You're damn right I would."

Richland Hills police say the robber spoke to several other people at the gas station before the attack, asking for cigarettes and money. They're asking anyone who saw him and anyone who may recognize him to give investigators a call at 817-616-3780.

