Deputy Shoots, Kills Man With Handgun Who Fled in Sanger

Authorities shot and killed a man who displayed a handgun and attempted to flee in Sanger Monday evening, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office warrants division tried to serve a man felony warrants out of Florida in the 4300 block of View Road in Sanger around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, the man jumped through a window and ran. While sheriff's deputies were in pursuit, the man "displayed a handgun," according to the sheriff's office.

After the man refused to drop the gun, a deputy shot the man, the sheriff's office said.

The man was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are still processing the evidence, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.