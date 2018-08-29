A woman in Denton said she was driving to work when out of nowhere her Kia burst into flames. (Published Monday, June 25, 2018)

A Denton woman says she was driving down Interstate 35 when in a matter of minutes, her Kia went up in flames.

Amy McDade's story, she said, is far from isolated -- Kia owners from across the country are reporting that their cars spontaneously erupted in flames.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms it's investigating certain makes and models of 618,000 Kia vehicles.

But what's Kia doing to resolve the problem? The automaker recently had McDade's 2013 Optima Hybrid inspected, but she was shocked by Kia's verdict. After careful review, Kia said it was "unable to determine an exact cause of the fire."

Based on the inspection, Kia said the car did not experience engine failure, and the cause may possibly be electrical in nature. But Kia said it will take no further action in this matter at this time.

"I was just in total disbelief," she said.

McDade said her insurance company initially denied her claim, saying it was a manufacturers defect. She said she appealed the decision and the insurance company ended up sending her a check for $9,000.

She said she's still surprised at how Kia has handled her case, and she won't keep quiet.

"Even if you're not going to help me, I can help someone else not be in the position that I'm in," she said.

We reached out to Kia for a response on its decision several times and we're still waiting on a response.