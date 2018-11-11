Denton Officer Charged With Insurance Fraud

A Denton officer has been indicted on a charge of insurance fraud.

According to the Denton Police Department, Officer Marida Buchanan was placed on unpaid administrative leave after information on the fraud was discovered and presented to a grand jury.

The investigation was done by both the Denton Police Department and the Texas Rangers and presented on Nov. 8. A true bill indictment on the charge was issued and Officer Buchanan could face jail time of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000.

“Police officers are bound to a higher standard of conduct, whether on duty or off, especially given the position of power which we hold. The charge is not consistent with the values of the Denton Police Department including Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, and Excellence (PRIDE). This also undermines the trust and legitimacy which the Denton Police Department continually builds and maintains with the wonderful community we serve,” according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC