Denton Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Walking His Dogs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Denton Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Walking His Dogs

By Holley Ford

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Denton Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Walking His Dogs
    NBC 5 News

    A 73-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking his dogs Wednesday night, police said.

    Roddy Wolper was walking two dogs while crossing Audra Lane in front of the Ann Windle School for Young Children when he was struck by the vehicle at about 7:30 p.m.

    He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

    The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured and remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

    The investigation is on-going, but there's no indication of wrongdoing by the driver at this time.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices