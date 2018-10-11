A 73-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking his dogs Wednesday night, police said.

Roddy Wolper was walking two dogs while crossing Audra Lane in front of the Ann Windle School for Young Children when he was struck by the vehicle at about 7:30 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured and remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

The investigation is on-going, but there's no indication of wrongdoing by the driver at this time.