Deliberations Continue in Trial for Former Mesquite Officer

The trial continues Thursday against a Mesquite officer who is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant for shooting an unarmed man while on duty.

Former officer Derick Wiley's fate is now in the hands of the jury after deliberating for five hours Wednesday afternoon. Jurors will discuss the results of the case Thursday. He is charged in the Nov. 8, 2017 shooting of Lyndo Jones.

Attorneys with both the prosecution and defense offered animated closing statements. Prosecutors argued that Wiley acted unreasonably when he shot Jones in the back, citing body camera video shown during the trial that captures Jones begging Wiley not to shoot him.

On the night of the shooting, Wiley answered an emergency call of a possible vehicle burglary in progress. When he arrived and approached Jones, he thought a crime was taking place. He was mistaken since Jones was the owner of the vehicle.

Jury Deliberates in Ex-Officer's Shooting Trial

The defense argued the former Mesquite officer thought Jones had a gun and if Jones completely complied with commands, he would not have been shot.

Wiley became emotional when he took the stand Monday, explaining to the court why he believed Jones was burglarizing a truck when he confronted him and what happened after he demanded Jones get on the ground after he turned his back.

Jones, who owned the truck, testified that he got lost on his way home from work, decided to pull into the business' parking lot and began to smoke marijuana and do cocaine before he was confronted.

While testifying Monday, Wiley said his intention that night was to handcuff Jones on the ground. When asked why by a defense attorney, Wiley put his hands on his face, became emotional and said, "because I thought he had a weapon."

Wiley faces a possible sentence, between 5 to 99-years behind bars.