Dangerous Temperatures Highlight Need For AC
Dangerous Temperatures Highlight Need For AC

By Jack Highberger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Dangerous Temperatures Highlight Need For AC

    On one of the hottest days of 2018, air conditioning was on the minds of many Friday. In downtown Dallas, people shuffled quickly between buildings and cars, doing their best to limit time outside.

    On one of the hottest days of 2018, air conditioning was on the minds of many Friday. In downtown Dallas, people shuffled quickly between buildings and cars, doing their best to limit time outside.

    “(Days like this) reminds you that your alive, that you could die if you push it too hard,” Charles Smith, a downtown resident said.

    But about four miles from downtown, in west Dallas, the stakes were much higher. Lisa Arredondo spent Friday morning outside on her porch with her seven nieces and nephews, who she was babysitting.

    “It’s a miserable day when you have to be without AC,” Arredondo said.

    Arredondo’s air conditioning has been broken for weeks and was sitting in a pickup bed behind the home. To stay cool, Arredondo, like many in DFW, says she uses libraries and community centers to cool off.

    “I just take them to the library to sit down, relax, play on the computer and relax,” Arredondo said.

    The City of Dallas has opened the following places as cooling centers:

    Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Main Phone number: 214-670-8418

    West Dallas Multipurpose Center 2828 Fish Trap Road Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday-Thursday) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday) Main Phone Number: 214-670-6341

    Reverchon Park Recreation Center 3505 Maple Ave. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Thursday) 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Friday) 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Saturday) Main Phone Number: 214-670-7720

