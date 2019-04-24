Dallas to Fund Civilian Panel to Investigate Complaints Against Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas to Fund Civilian Panel to Investigate Complaints Against Police

Panel of three to investigate claims against Dallas police officers

By Ken Kalthoff

Published 2 hours ago

    Stronger civilian police oversight won unanimous approval from the Dallas City Council Wednesday after more than a year of negotiation.

    The new oversight panel will have a budget of less than half a million dollars a year and a staff of three to investigate complaints.

    The Dallas Police Chief will retain ultimate control of the department. Chief U. Rene Hall supports the oversight plan and the Dallas Police Association supports it, too.

    The existing Police Review Board had no staff or budget to conduct its own investigations.

    (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

    Activists held a press conference to praise the changes they fought to achieve.

