Stronger civilian police oversight won unanimous approval from the Dallas City Council Wednesday after more than a year of negotiation.

The new oversight panel will have a budget of less than half a million dollars a year and a staff of three to investigate complaints.

The Dallas Police Chief will retain ultimate control of the department. Chief U. Rene Hall supports the oversight plan and the Dallas Police Association supports it, too.

The existing Police Review Board had no staff or budget to conduct its own investigations.

Activists held a press conference to praise the changes they fought to achieve.