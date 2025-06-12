Dive in! Here's how to watch ‘Jaws' for its 50th anniversary

Duunnn-DUN… Duunnn-DUN….Dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun….

That music means only one thing: "Jaws" is approaching.

The classic killer shark movie is making its way to NBC and Peacock in celebration of its 50th anniversary. NBC's three-hour airing, which begins with a special introduction from director Steven Spielberg, will be on June 20 -- 50 years to the day that the original film was released in 1975.

A day at the beach has not been the same since.

Widely regarded as the first summer blockbuster, the thriller features a great white shark that terrorizes a Long Island beach community, forcing a sheriff, a marine biologist and a ship captain to hunt the animal down in hopes of keeping beachgoers safe.

If you’ve never tested the waters of the Jaws franchise, now is the time to take a deep dive and sink your teeth in.

Here’s how to watch. Duunnn-DUN….

How to watch 'Jaws'

"Jaws" will air on NBC on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET -- the 50th anniversary date of the original film's theatrical release. It will feature a special introduction from Spielberg, who directed the movie when he was 27 years old.

The movie franchise, including all four films, will also stream exclusively on Peacock beginning June 15, 2025.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is also releasing a 50th anniversary edition of "Jaws" on digital and combo pack (4K/Blu-ray/Digital) on June 17. It includes the never-before-seen National Geographic documentary “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story,” which examines the making and legacy of the film.

Which 'Jaws' movies are on streaming?

All four movies in the “Jaws” franchise will be available for streaming on Peacock. That includes:

"Jaws" (1975)

"Jaws 2" (1978)

"Jaws 3" (1983)

"Jaws: The Revenge" (1987)

What is 'Jaws' about?

“Jaws” — considered a horror movie — is about a great white shark that terrorizes a seaside community.

The original movie was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It won three Oscars, including Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The movie holds a 97% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

When was 'Jaws' released?

“Jaws” — which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Peter Benchley — had its theatrical release on June 20, 1975.

Who is in 'Jaws'?

The main cast of “Jaws” includes Richard Dreyfuss (Matt Hooper), Roy Scheider (Martin Brody) and Robert Shaw (Quint).

The iconic score of the movie was composed by John Williams.

Where was 'Jaws' filmed?

The original “Jaws” – although set in the fictional Long Island waterside community of “Amity Island” – was primarily filmed on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.