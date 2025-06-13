The 15-member Dallas City Council features four fresh faces starting Monday.

Maxie Johnson in Oak Cliff’s District 4 and Laura Cadena in west Dallas’ District 6 will join Lorie Blair and Bill Roth, who both just won runoffs last weekend.

Roth, a career business and tax attorney, has lived in District 11, which spans both sides of 635/LBJ Freeway, for 45 years.

He said Friday residents expect the basics, from trash pickup, pothole repair and alley cleaning to be maintained at current high levels, while ensuring the city grows economically and stays safe.

“It really is a new adventure, it’s a new experience for me,” Roth said. “It’s (City Council) is a place where I can do some good, it’s a place where I could fit in.”

We caught up with Blair at the Dallas Entrepreneurial Center, near Redbird Mall, in District 8, which spans across Southern Dallas.

She views the location as an ideal spot to help the area and city grow small businesses and provide economic opportunities.

“It’s a perfect place,” Blair said. “I’ve held watch parties here, but also anyone who is an entrepreneur and lives nearby, here’s a perfect place to come and do business.”

The city of Dallas' inauguration ceremony will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 16.