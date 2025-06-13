Dallas

Fresh off runoff wins, two new Dallas council members among four starting terms

While the city moves forward with major projects, from a new convention center and police academy, to opening its international door for next year’s FIFA Men’s World Cup, new voices are coming to the Dallas city government, too.

By David Goins

NBCDFW.com

The 15-member Dallas City Council features four fresh faces starting Monday.

Maxie Johnson in Oak Cliff’s District 4 and Laura Cadena in west Dallas’ District 6 will join Lorie Blair and Bill Roth, who both just won runoffs last weekend.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Roth, a career business and tax attorney, has lived in District 11, which spans both sides of 635/LBJ Freeway, for 45 years.

He said Friday residents expect the basics, from trash pickup, pothole repair and alley cleaning to be maintained at current high levels, while ensuring the city grows economically and stays safe.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“It really is a new adventure, it’s a new experience for me,” Roth said. “It’s (City Council) is a place where I can do some good, it’s a place where I could fit in.”

We caught up with Blair at the Dallas Entrepreneurial Center, near Redbird Mall, in District 8, which spans across Southern Dallas.

She views the location as an ideal spot to help the area and city grow small businesses and provide economic opportunities.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Waxahachie 30 mins ago

Thousands of chickens roaming a Waxahachie farm are ruffling some feathers among neighbors

Father's Day 7 hours ago

Father's Day is extra special for North Texas officer after heart emergency

“It’s a perfect place,” Blair said. “I’ve held watch parties here, but also anyone who is an entrepreneur and lives nearby, here’s a perfect place to come and do business.”

The city of Dallas' inauguration ceremony will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us