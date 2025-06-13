Middle East
Live updates: Israel launches airstrikes on Iran

By NBC Staff

  • The Israeli military has begun airstrikes against Iran, a dramatic escalation that increased the chances of an all-out war between the countries and expanding the long-running regional conflict.
  • Israel said it "launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran’s nuclear program."
  • The strikes were conducted without U.S. involvement as the Trump administration has been in talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal.
  • Earlier this week, the board of governors of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog formally found that Iran isn’t complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.
  • A big worry for the U.S. is Iran retaliating against American personnel or assets in the region.

