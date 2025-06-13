Father's Day is extra special for North Texas officer after heart emergency

A North Texas police officer has a lot to celebrate this Father's Day, after a brush with a life-threatening heart emergency.

He credits a quick diagnosis and Texas Health Dallas for saving his life.

David Harney had just drifted off to sleep after a movie night with his wife when something jolted him awake.

“It was about 1:30 in the morning on August 31,” Harney recalled. “I woke up after we had fallen asleep, watching a movie in the living room. Not long after I woke up, I developed a tremendous pain in my right shoulder.”

At first, he thought it might just be a cramp. But within moments, that pain started to travel up his neck and into his head.

His wife, alarmed by the pain he was in, rushed him to the closest hospital.

“It was an incredible pain that I’ve never felt before," said Harney, an officer with more than two decades of service for the Highland Village Police Department. “Every time my heart beat, it was like a gunshot going off.”

What doctors discovered was far more serious than a pulled muscle or a common cardiac episode – it was an aortic dissection, a life-threatening and rare condition that required immediate surgery. He was airlifted to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Andres Leal, a cardiothoracic surgeon for Texas Health Dallas, performed the emergency surgery that saved Harney’s life.

“Mr. Harney came in with an aortic dissection, which is an emergency. Patients are critically ill and need surgical intervention as soon as the patient arrives,” said Dr. Leal. “We were able to perform his surgery, and I recently saw him in clinic – he’s doing fantastic and has had a marvelous recovery.”

An aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears, allowing blood to surge between the layers of the vessel wall. It’s often fatal if not treated quickly. Dr. Leal explained that the most common causes are smoking and high blood pressure.

In Harney’s case, the condition may have stemmed from a congenital issue.

“He has a family history of dissection secondary to having a bicuspid aortic valve, which is a common birth defect,” said Leal.

Harney’s father passed away from a ruptured aorta 13 years ago – a sobering connection that wasn’t lost on him.

“That was kind of like, oh wow, this was really serious,” he said. “I have a physical every year. I’d never been to a cardiologist to get my heart checked, because I didn’t have any issues or wasn’t experiencing anything. So yes, this hit like a ton of bricks.”

After surgery, Harney spent weeks recovering.

“I’ve never had surgery in my life besides like an oral surgery,” he said. “To wake up like that was very scary.”

Through it all, he leaned on his family.

“My kiddos and my wife were just my light during that time,” he said. “It did reset some things, and we value our time together more. I wish that we would have valued it more before the surgery, but I’m thankful to have that time now.”

Harney was back on the job as a student resource officer by January. But the experience changed his perspective — and now, he’s urging others to slow down and listen to their bodies.

“We make the choice not to sometimes. We just power through. We just don’t take time to check those little things and take care of ourselves. But you don’t have to do all of it. You can let some things go. Take a step back and take care of yourself,” he said.

Dr. Leal said that one of the most important takeaways, especially during Men’s Health Month this June, is that men must be proactive.

“You have many other things that you have to worry about – your family, your friends, your job. You don’t want to let people down,” he said. “But it’s important for you to be there for them. You need to be healthy.”

He recommends regular visits with a family physician or internist, especially if there is a family history of heart problems or aneurysms. Many aneurysms are asymptomatic, making early screenings key. “It’s good to have a screening when they’re younger. That way, it can be addressed before it’s an emergency,” he said.

“Aneurysm is just a word that means dilation or enlargement of a vessel,” he added. “It can happen in the brain, the aorta, around the kidneys, the liver, the legs. So screening is very important.”

Today, Harney is back with his students, back with his family, and grateful for the community that rallied around him.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, my coworkers, and my community here in Highland Village. If it wasn’t for them, this recovery would have been really, really long and hard, and they have all meant the world to me,” he said. “Check your heart. Take care of yourself. Take care of your family members and your loved ones—because you just never know when something might happen.”