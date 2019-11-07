Some businesses that were hit hard in the October 20 Dallas tornado have found a temporary home and are getting back to work, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

The October 20 tornado left a trail of destruction in Dallas, forcing families from their homes and people from their workplaces.

Tonight, some businesses in hard-hit North Dallas have found a temporary home and are getting back to work.

A neighborhood fixture that's been in Dallas for nearly seven decades is preparing to re-open Friday morning for the first time since the storm.

There is an office building along North Central Expressway in Richardson where business is buzzing.

National Home-buyers Alliance has just set up shop in one of the suites and calls are coming in.

"We are temporarily located in Richardson right off Highway 75," said an employee to a customer on the phone. "Our regular office was… well, we lost it to the tornado."

The city of Dallas says 905 private structures like homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed in the Dallas tornado alone.

Many buildings located in North Dallas saw significant damage.

"It's kind of overwhelming and then there's always the next question: What are we going to do," said paralegal Carissa Knezha.

It is unclear if the Littlefield Law Firm's office located in an office building at 75 and Royal Lane will be salvageable.

"We were lucky enough our computer equipment was okay but other than that everything seems pretty damaged," she said.

In the weeks since the storm, the legal team has been trying to work from home.

Then last Friday they moved into the Richardson office building thanks to executive suite company Executive Workspace.

"What's the best part," asked Knezha. "You can get organized and get your work done."

Executive Workspace offered available office space free for the first month and half-off rent for up to six months to businesses affected by the tornado.

The company said 14 have taken up the offer and are currently set up at one of their office locations around the Dallas area.

"We're here to support small businesses and help them grow and to see people be displaced we knew their businesses would be interrupted big time," said Brenda Hesse, chief operations officer of Executive Workspace.

While some businesses have been able to pick up and move into small spaces, others simply cannot.

North Haven Gardens on North Haven Road in North Dallas is making do on its current site.

The family owned business has been closed since the tornado ravaged the area.

All of the garden's buildings are being demolished, but one thing's for sure.

"We've been here in Dallas since 1951 and we're not going anywhere," said Rusty Allen, education and outreach coordinator for North Haven Gardens. "We're going to stay here. We're part of this community. We try to support the community and the community has supported us."

The full-service garden center will reopen for the first time since the tornado Friday morning with a 'Survivor Sale.'

"Someone on Facebook I think was actually talking about that. They said: 'I want to come and get me some plants. I want a survivor that's been through all of this amount of turmoil and devastation here,'" he said. "So we called it the: Survivor Sale."

The sale goes from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Businesses big and small hope they've weathered the worst of the storm.