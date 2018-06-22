Dallas Stars Name New Assistant Coach, Retain 3 Others

The Dallas Stars have named Rick Bowness an assistant coach; the team also retained assistant coaches Stu Barnes, Jeff Reese (goaltending) and Kelly Forbes (video).

Bowness joins newly-appointed assistant coach Todd Nelson, which should round out Jim Montgomery's staff.

"The Stars are very excited to have Rick join the coaching staff this season," Nill said. "Rick's experience behind the bench is unmatched in the League, while he brings with him a knowledge of the game that is second to none."

Bowness, 63, spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, serving as the team's associate head coach. The team was 238-135-37 and made four Stanley Cup playoff appearances, including three trips to the Eastern Conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final appearance, during his tenure.

A Moncton, New Brunswick-native, he adds more than 30 years of coaching experience between his stints with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets. He served as head coach for periods with each of those teams, except Tampa Bay and Vancouver.

Bowness is 123-289-48-3 as a head coach.

"We are thrilled to have Rick come aboard and join our staff," Montgomery said. "Rick's familiarity not only with the NHL, but the game of hockey as a whole, will be a tremendous asset for our staff and our players. He has proven himself to be one of the best in the game and we couldn't be more excited to add him to the team."

Bowness began his coaching career as a player/coach for the Sherbrooke Jets of the American Hockey League (AHL). He was a head coach and general manager for Moncton Hawks, another AHL team, from 1987-1989.

He began his playing career in 1975 when he was selected 26th overall by the Atlanta Flames. He also played in the NHL, logging 55 points (18-37=55) in 173 career regular-season games.