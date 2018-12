Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a victim who was found dead in a creek last week, police said. A sketch of the man was released to the public.

Police received a call about 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 4 regarding a body floating in a creek near the 2900 block of Irving Boulevard.

Anyone who knows the man's identity is asked to call Homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or by email abel.lopez@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Case number is 260067-2018.