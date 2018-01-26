Dallas Police Searching for Missing Girl, 9 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for Missing Girl, 9

Published 4 hours ago

    Dallas police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl believed to be with her 15-year-old sister, a runaway.

    Police said Janiah Reynah, 9, was last seen on foot in the 4400 block of Brandon Street with her sister Jessica Oradz.

    Reynah is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Officials have not said what she was wearing when she was last seen.

    Anyone with information about Reynah's location is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department by either calling 911 or 214-671-4268.

