Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated

Rowlett police arrested officer Ashley Parmley early Tuesday morning

Published 2 hours ago

    Rowlett Police Department
    Dallas police officer Ashley Parmley mugshot, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

    Authorities in Rowlett arrested a Dallas police officer early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Dallas Police Department said.

    Officer Ashley Parmley, 33, was arrested in Rowlett Tuesday after police found her in the driver's seat of a car parked at a business at 4300 Miller Road, Dallas police said.

    Rowlett police answered a call about a possible intoxicated driver near the 4600 block of Lakeview Parkway at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, and ultimately located the vehicle that matched the description given to them.

    Parmley, who has been with the Dallas Police Department since June 2015, was processed into the Rowlett City Jail for investigation of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

    Dallas police said Parmley has been placed on administrative leave.

