A veteran officer of the Dallas Police Department is facing charges for allegedly injuring a child.

Officer Courtney Thornton was arrested in Rockwall County after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Royse City Police on an injury to a child charge, which is a third degree felony.

Thornton was arrested Thursday, according to a release from Dallas Police.

A mug shot was not immediately available.

Thornton has been with the Dallas Police Department for twelve years. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.