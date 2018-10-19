Dallas Police Officer Arrested On 'Injury To A Child' Charge: DPD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Arrested On 'Injury To A Child' Charge: DPD

By Hannah Everman

Published 3 hours ago

    A veteran officer of the Dallas Police Department is facing charges for allegedly injuring a child. 

    Officer Courtney Thornton was arrested in Rockwall County after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Royse City Police on an injury to a child charge, which is a third degree felony.

    Thornton was arrested Thursday, according to a release from Dallas Police.

    A mug shot was not immediately available.

    Thornton has been with the Dallas Police Department for twelve years. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. 

      

