Dallas Police Look for Men Linked to Robbery Spree

Dallas police are looking for three men who they say are linked to a string of armed robberies in the DFW area Sunday morning.

According to police, surveillance cameras show the men enter four different locations in Oak cliff and Pleasant Grove, where they demanded money from the clerks at gunpoint before getting away in a stolen silver Volkswagen Jetta.

The incidents all happened within four hours.



Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

Call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 214-373-TIPS or you can also contact Detective Schiver at 214-671-3655.