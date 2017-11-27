Bullets Fired in Crime Spree at Four Dallas Stores: Police

Dallas police are searching for three young men seen in surveillance video at four different armed robberies early Sunday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Bullets were fired in three of the four crimes, but no one was injured.

The unusual crime spree in such a short period of time by the same suspects was a concern to neighbors who saw bullet holes the suspects left behind.

"It means that they mean business, that's what I see," said April Gutierrez, a customer at the 7-Eleven on North Hampton Road near West Jefferson Boulevard, where the crime spree began at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video of Dallas crime spree suspects

Photo credit: Dallas Police

"Normally I don't see too many things like this. I hear about the robberies, but I don't see too many things like this, this up close and personal," Gutierrez added.

Police said shots were also fired at the next robbery, at the Rush Exxon on South Hampton Road near Illinois Avenue before 3 a.m.

Police said the assailants' stolen getaway car struck a store clerk's car outside that store.

Customer Ignacio Cervantes said the brazen nature of the robberies is frightening.

Surveillance video of Dallas crime spree suspect

Photo credit: Dallas Police

"They do it in the open areas. It's just very alarming to us," he said. "We just need to watch out for each other just to be able to see what's going on."

At the Texaco on Great Trinity Forest Parkway at Highway 175 C.F. Hawn Freeway, the doors were locked at about 4:30 a.m., but the store manager said the suspects shot out a front window to enter anyway. He said they demanded cash from the clerk who was inside cleaning the store.

No gunfire was reported at the last of the Sunday morning holdups, at Marlow's truck stop on C.F. Hawn Freeway south of Interstate 20.

Surveillance cameras recorded images of the suspects and the car they used.

The getaway car is a silver-colored Volkswagen Jetta with Texas tag HKM 7641 that was reported stolen.

Dallas crime spree suspected vehicle

Photo credit: Dallas Police

Police described the first person involved as a Hispanic male, approximately 15 to 22 years old, about five-feet eight-inches tall with a skinny build and light-colored skin, wearing a blue Cowboys jacket with a hood.

The second person was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 17 to 24 years old, about five-feet 10-inches tall with an average build and light skin, wearing a black and green camouflage hoodie.

And the third person was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, about five-feet eight-inches tall with a heavy build and light skin, wearing a gray hoodie with stitching on the outside.

Dallas police ask anyone with information to call Detective Schiver at 214-283-4857.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in these felony offenses.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to report information.