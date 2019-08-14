Dallas Police Investigate Double Kidnapping

Dallas police say they are investigating a double kidnapping, where a man and woman were forced into a car and drove to multiple ATMs to withdraw cash.

Investigators say an adult Latin female and adult Latin man were both kidnapped and forced into a car in the 3600 block of Bolivar Drive by two Black men.

The men drove the man and woman to various ATMs in the neighborhood to withdraw cash.

The man and woman were then taken back to an apartment where the man struggled with the suspects. That's when police say the suspects shot the man in the hip.

Bulletproof Backpack Sales Spike in Wake of Recent Shootings

Do children need bulletproof backpacks as they head back to school? Many families say yes—sales of bulletproof backpacks, effective against handguns, have spiked by 200%, according to manufacturers. Child psychologists, however, say the bags can carry a mixed message for children. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

The suspects then left the scene, with the woman still inside the car. She was later found in the 6600 block of Starling Circle, about four miles away.

Both the man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, there's been no arrest.