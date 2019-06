Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in Deep Ellum.

Officers said they found one of two victims shot to death in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Main Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

While investigating the crime scene, a man drove up to officers and said he had also been shot in the area.

That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We've reached out to the Dallas Police Department for more information.