Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall will return to work Monday, Aug. 26, City Manager T.C. Broadnax confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Hall took a leave an absence in mid-July following major surgery, but has been cleared by her doctor to return to work.

"To ensure the success of her return while she continues to recover, I have encouraged the chief to be limited in her external activities and public appearances for the next few weeks," said Broadnax. "She will use this time to reacclimate to the many projects and initiatives currently underway in the department."

Hall said she appreciates the city's patience during her medical leave.

"I am excited and look forward to returning to work and resuming normal activity," said Hall.

Hall's absence came at at a trying time for the Dallas Police Department, as the city has already recorded more than 130 homicides in 2019.