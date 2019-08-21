Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall to Return to Work Monday After Medical Leave - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall to Return to Work Monday After Medical Leave

By Holley Ford

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness

    Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall will return to work Monday, Aug. 26, City Manager T.C. Broadnax confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

    Hall took a leave an absence in mid-July following major surgery, but has been cleared by her doctor to return to work.

    "To ensure the success of her return while she continues to recover, I have encouraged the chief to be limited in her external activities and public appearances for the next few weeks," said Broadnax. "She will use this time to reacclimate to the many projects and initiatives currently underway in the department."

    Hall said she appreciates the city's patience during her medical leave.

    "I am excited and look forward to returning to work and resuming normal activity," said Hall.

    Hall's absence came at at a trying time for the Dallas Police Department, as the city has already recorded more than 130 homicides in 2019

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices