Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall is on a leave of absence following major surgery, the Dallas Police Department says.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the police department said Hall is "resting following major surgery."

The statement said Hall underwent a precautionary wellness check after the death of her mother in October 2018, after which she was advised to undergo surgery.

Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes will be the acting chief during Hall's leave of absence.

