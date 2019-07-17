Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall on Medical Leave of Absence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall on Medical Leave of Absence

Hall is recovering following major surgery, the police department says

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall on Medical Leave of Absence

    Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall is on a leave of absence following major surgery, the Dallas Police Department says.

    In a statement released Wednesday night, the police department said Hall is "resting following major surgery."

    The statement said Hall underwent a precautionary wellness check after the death of her mother in October 2018, after which she was advised to undergo surgery. 

    Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes will be the acting chief during Hall's leave of absence.

    Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    [NATL] Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

    Read the department's full statement below.

    “It is well known that Dallas Police Chief, U. Renee Hall's mother passed away in October of 2018 from lengthy health challenges. Her mother's illness prompted her to have a wellness check in January of this year. The physicians expressed concerns that needed to be addressed and scheduled surgery for July. Hall underwent a procedure this week and is home resting comfortably.

    She wants her officers and the community to know that she appreciates their concerns and well wishes as she recuperates. On behalf of the police department and City Hall, we ask that you respect her privacy and time off. Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes will be acting in her stead.”

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices