Suspect Killed; Injured Dallas Officer in 'Stable Condition' After Officer-Involved Shooting: DPD

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting and a Dallas police officer was hospitalized in "stable condition" Friday morning, Dallas police said.

    "We are happy to say that the injured officer is in stable condition and is in good spirits at the hospital," Dallas police tweeted.

    Police were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to an armed encounter in the 4000 block of N. Jim Miller Road. A plain-clothed officer came upon two suspects and shots were exchanged, police said. One suspect was killed and the officer was struck in the leg, police said. The second suspect was found and taken into custody, police said.

    Weapons were recovered from both suspects, police said.

    The injured officer was transported to Baylor University Medical Center.

    Military Parkway is shut down in the area of Jim Miller Road and there is heavy police activity at the scene.

    No other information was available.

