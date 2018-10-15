Dallas Officer Charged With Injury to Child: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Officer Charged With Injury to Child: PD

Published 2 hours ago

    A Dallas police sergeant was arrested Saturday on a charge of injury to a child, police said.

    Sgt. Jamie McDonald was arrested by officers from Royce City, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

    Police did not reveal further information regarding the investigation or what led up to the charge, which is a first degree felony.

    As of writing McDonald was being held in the Rockwall County Jail. No bond amount was listed.

    The statement said McDonald has been with the department since September 2002 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

    She has been placed on administrative leave during the ongoing investigation, the statement said.

    No attorney information was listed online.

