Dallas Neighbors Upset Over New Sex Shop Set to Open Soon

Lake Highlands neighbors are upset about the future opening of a Hustler Hollywood sex shop just blocks from their homes. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The banner over a vacant building near the LBJ service road and Abrams reads, "Hustler Hollywood Coming Soon Now Hiring". The banner went up last week, much to many in the neighborhood's surprise.

"This feels like someone working against us," said Kathy Stewart, Executive Director of the Lake Highlands Public Improvement District. "It's just not who we are in this neighborhood.

Hustler Hollywood is an offshoot of Hustler magazine by Larry Flynt. The company opened a store in Oklahoma City to similar opposition. By phone, the company told NBC 5 that the person approved to speak about the matter was not available at the time.

"There's a place for establishments like this one," said Damon McCall, President of the Country Forest/Jackson Meadow Homeowners Association. "I just don't believe the place for it is right here in the middle of a residential neighborhood."

According to Dallas City Ordinance, adult businesses are restricted from being within 1,000 feet of a church, schools, residential or historic district, public park, or residential property line. Police must issue a special use permit to operate.

Opponents concede a legal challenge would be a long-shot. "I'm going to do everything I can to prohibit this from opening at this location," Dallas City Councilman Adam McGough, who represents the Lake Highlands area, told NBC 5 by phone Thursday afternoon.

McGough said Lake Highlands has been battling panhandling, homelessness, and crime, and worked hard to decrease those rates.

"So having a place like that here, as we've done so much work to change the perception," said McCall. "It's not a good thing for most of the people that live here."