Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is expected to announce Monday afternoon his first task force, one aimed at reducing violent crime throughout the city.

According to statistics released by the Dallas Police Department, through Sunday Aug. 18, there have been 132 people killed by murder or non-negligent manslaughter in the city so far this year. That number is 25% higher than the same period in 2018 where 106 people were killed.

Comparing the same time period, Dallas' crime statistics show aggravated assaults are up 21% and robberies are up 22%. Reports of forcible sex offenses, the department said, are down 20%.

Violent crime, overall, however, is up nearly 18%.

Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall, who is currently out on medical leave, announced her department was creating a task force in March to address the rise of violent crime.

Even still, with the Dallas Police Department so severely understaffed, with some estimates saying they are down several hundred officers with hundreds more set to soon retire, earlier this summer Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to send state troopers to the city to help police respond to the increase in violent crime.

The arrival of DPS officers in the city has been met with mixed feelings, some in favor and some against, that are now even more muddled after the fatal shooting of an armed man Saturday.

