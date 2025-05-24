AT&T Stadium

Julión Álvarez postpones AT&T Stadium concert after being barred from entering U.S.

A new date will be announced; purchased tickets will be honored.

By Carmen Rodriguez | Telemundo 39

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 24: Singer Julion Alvarez poses for a photo during a press conference for the new production ‘De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien’ at Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on November 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band, along with promoters CMN and Copar Music, announced the postponement of Saturday's concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to a statement, "due to unforeseen circumstances, Julión was unable to enter the United States in time for the event."

Álvarez took to Instagram to tell his fans about the postponement, he said they were formally notified on May 23 that their work visas were cancelled for the May 24 concert.

Concert promoters and Álvarez's team are actively working to reschedule the performance as soon as possible, according to the statement released Friday.

"All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date," the statement said. "Purchasers will receive information via email in the coming days. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled concert, details will be provided to request a refund."

Nearly 50,000 tickets were sold for the singer's fourth U.S. date in the "4218 Tour USA 2025." In April, Álvarez played three dates at SoFi Stadium in California.

The popular regional Mexican music performer has had issues with U.S. authorities due to unproven allegations of money laundering, according to Telemundo 39.

Known as "The King of the Box Office," Álvarez was blacklisted by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2017. After a lengthy legal battle, Álvarez was cleared in 2022, and he was able to return to the U.S. stage.

