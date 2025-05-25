On this Memorial Day weekend, North Texans are gathering to remember those killed in service to their country.

Veterans, families and first responders gathered at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday morning to recognize service and sacrifice.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Participants walked 3.6 miles to the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial as part of a Carry The Load event leading up to Memorial Day.

“If you have someone you’re carrying, please tell their story and say their names so they can live in our hearts forever,” organizers told the crowd.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Started by two veteran Navy SEALs in 2011, Carry The Load is meant to bring back the meaning of Memorial Day. The non-profit has since grown into a nationwide movement to honor our nation’s heroes.

“I served in the Navy for 10 years,” said Jason Ash with Carry The Load. “[I] had some friends that I lost and, you know, didn’t make it home.”

“We like to walk with people because some of us are carrying that load of those they loved and lost and we want to keep their memory alive,” Ash said.

Each step is in honor of the people who died in the line of duty and those who willingly answered the call.

Air Force veteran Kathi Durst shared photos and stories of her grandfather, father and uncle. She said her grandfather served in World War I and World War II, survived the Bataan Death March and was a prisoner of war for three and a half years.

“I’m out here for this just because I want to honor those that have chosen, even the ones that come back. They were willing. They trained, you know, so thank you,” Durst said. “First responders, firefighters – they all rush in when we run away, so thanks so much.”

The walk is a chance to connect over a shared bond and hopefully inspire others to reflect this holiday weekend.

“It’s nice to get out here and share that camaraderie and that brotherhood that we miss so much,” said Ash. “The impact that people can have – I don’t think they truly understand it until they experience it.”

Carry The Load’s Memorial March in Dallas will kick off Sunday, May 25 at Reverchon Park. You can walk for a few miles or all night for the 20-hour memorial march along the Katy Trail.