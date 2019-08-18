A man is dead after he pulled a gun on troopers during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two troopers attempted to stop a silver passenger car for a traffic violation on Elsie Faye Higgins St. Saturday night.

The driver did not stop for the troopers and attempted to flee. After five minutes, the suspect stopped in the 4200 block of Jamaica St. and pulled into a residential driveway.

The suspect then pulled a handgun on the troopers as they attempted to approach the suspect Both troopers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

First aid was immediately rendered as they waited for EMS to arrive. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No other occupants were inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident and no troopers were injured.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers have taken over investigations and the identities of deceased has not been released at this time.