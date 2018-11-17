Dallas Man Stabbed in the Neck

A man was stabbed early Saturday morning at The Plaza at Turtle Creek apartment building and taken to a nearby hospital.

A man was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Plaza at Turtle Creek apartment building in Dallas.

At around 2:45 a.m. an altercation occurred inside the apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hood Street in which a male was stabbed in the neck area and then transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to Parkland Hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The stabbing is suggested by police and the crime scene unit to have been caused by an escalated argument between the man and his wife, who has claimed that she stabbed him in self-defense.

The police are continuing to question the wife, the alleged stabber, as the investigation is ongoing.

White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

A knife and a gun have been recovered from the scene.