Dallas Man Left 4 Toddlers Alone in Filthy Home; Police

By Tom Steele - The Dallas Morning News

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Dallas County Sheriff's Department
    A 31-year-old man faces criminal charges after police found his four sons — who are all 5 or younger and appeared to have "limited contact" with the outside world — living in squalid conditions at his South Dallas apartment, Thursday, February 21, 2019.

    A 31-year-old man faces criminal charges after police found his four sons — who are all 5 or younger and appeared to have "limited contact" with the outside world — living in squalid conditions at his South Dallas apartment.

    Robert Preston was booked into the Dallas County jail late Saturday on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return.

    Police were called to the Rosemont at Meadow Lane apartments in the 4700 block of Meadow Street, near Elsie Faye Heggins Street and South Second Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. after a resident reported finding a young child running around in a road at the complex. The 3-year-old boy was wearing a T-shirt and shivering — the temperature at the time was around 40 degrees — and had only one shoe, the woman told police.

