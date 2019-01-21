Dallas Group Offers Families Free Tax Prep Help - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Group Offers Families Free Tax Prep Help

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas families can get help preparing their taxes for free at locations across the city starting Wednesday.

    Dallas Community Tax Centers is a volunteer income tax assisted program that will help families that earn $58,000 a year or less prepare their taxes at no cost. The service is sponsored by the IRS, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the city of Dallas and others.

    The average cost of preparing a tax return for a family can run as high as $800, according to DCTC, which said it had completed more than 96,000 tax returns since 2009.

    DCTC will provide different options for families to file their tax returns, working with only IRS-certified tax preparers.

    Click here for more information.

    Dallas Community Tax Centers are open for walk-ins five days a week, with the first of the location opening Wednesday.

    North Dallas Shared Ministries
    Opens Jan. 26
    2875 Merrell Road
    Dallas, TX 75229
    Tues-Fri: 2-7 p.m.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Concord Church
    Opens Jan. 26
    6808 Pastor Bailey Drive
    Dallas, TX 75237
    Mon-Fri: 1-8 p.m.
    Closed Wed.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    First Community Church
    Opens Jan. 28
    9120 Ferguson Road
    Dallas, TX 75228
    Mon-Thurs: 3-8:30 p.m.
    Sat: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

    Singing Hills Baptist Church
    Opens Jan. 28
    6550 University Hills Boulevard
    Dallas, TX 75241 (Bldg. C)
    Mon-Fri: 2-8 p.m.
    Closed Wed.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    St. Luke "Community" United Methodist Church
    Opens Jan. 23
    5710 E. RL Thornton Freeway
    Dallas, TX 75223
    Mon-Thurs: 12:30-7:30 p.m.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Catholic Charities of Dallas
    Opens Jan. 22
    1421 W. Mockingbird Lane
    Dallas, TX 75247
    Tues-Fri: 1-8 p.m.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Mockingbird Community Church
    Opens Feb. 2
    1421 W. Mockingbird Lane
    Dallas, TX 75247
    Tues-Fri: 1-7 p.m.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Assistance Center of Collin County
    Opens Feb. 2
    By appointment only
    1421 W. Mockingbird Lane
    Dallas, TX 75247
    Tues-Fri: 1-7 p.m.
    Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

