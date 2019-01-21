Dallas Group Offers Families Free Tax Prep Help

Dallas families can get help preparing their taxes for free at locations across the city starting Wednesday.

Dallas Community Tax Centers is a volunteer income tax assisted program that will help families that earn $58,000 a year or less prepare their taxes at no cost. The service is sponsored by the IRS, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the city of Dallas and others.

The average cost of preparing a tax return for a family can run as high as $800, according to DCTC, which said it had completed more than 96,000 tax returns since 2009.

DCTC will provide different options for families to file their tax returns, working with only IRS-certified tax preparers.

Total Lunar Eclipse Comes with Supermoon Bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create an eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter. (This video does not have audio) (Published 5 hours ago)

Click here for more information.

Dallas Community Tax Centers are open for walk-ins five days a week, with the first of the location opening Wednesday.

North Dallas Shared Ministries

Opens Jan. 26

2875 Merrell Road

Dallas, TX 75229

Tues-Fri: 2-7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Concord Church

Opens Jan. 26

6808 Pastor Bailey Drive

Dallas, TX 75237

Mon-Fri: 1-8 p.m.

Closed Wed.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

First Community Church

Opens Jan. 28

9120 Ferguson Road

Dallas, TX 75228

Mon-Thurs: 3-8:30 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Singing Hills Baptist Church

Opens Jan. 28

6550 University Hills Boulevard

Dallas, TX 75241 (Bldg. C)

Mon-Fri: 2-8 p.m.

Closed Wed.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Luke "Community" United Methodist Church

Opens Jan. 23

5710 E. RL Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75223

Mon-Thurs: 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Catholic Charities of Dallas

Opens Jan. 22

1421 W. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75247

Tues-Fri: 1-8 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mockingbird Community Church

Opens Feb. 2

1421 W. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75247

Tues-Fri: 1-7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Assistance Center of Collin County

Opens Feb. 2

By appointment only

1421 W. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75247

Tues-Fri: 1-7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.