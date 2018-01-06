20 Units Damaged in Four-Alarm Apartment Fire

Twenty units were damaged in a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas on Saturday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The fire is at 11300 Amanda Lane, known as the Villa Vista Apartments.

The fire was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and quickly rose to four alarms bringing a large response by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Fire officials said the first call was for a fire in an upper-floor apartment.

DFR Public Information Officer Jason Evans said at least 16 units were damaged in the building where the fire started. He said another four to five units were damaged in an adjacent building.

The number of those displaced is not known, but the American Red Cross was notified to assist those without a place to stay.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.