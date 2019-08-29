Dallas Detective Cuffed to Oswald Dies at 99

In this KXAS NBC 5 footage, you can see Lee Harvey Oswald being escorted by Dallas Police Detective Jim Leavelle, as Oswald is shot by Jack Ruby. (Published 55 minutes ago)

NBC 5 Archives: Footage of Lee Harvey Oswald Being Shot by Jack Ruby

Dallas Police Detective Jim Leavelle, who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when Oswald was shot by Jack Ruby, has died at the age of 99.

Several sources close to the family have confirmed that Leavelle died while on a trip to Colorado on Thursday.

Leavelle was honored by the Dallas police department in 2013 for his work.

The department's Detective of the Year Award now carries Leavelle's name.

Meredith Land Talks to Jim Leavelle in 2013

NBC 5 Anchor Meredith Land spoke with Retired Dallas Police Detective Jim Leavelle in 2013 when he recalled the day when Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald, who was handcuffed at the time to Leavelle. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Oswald was killed by Ruby, a nightclub owner, on Nov. 24, 1963, on live television. Oswald was in custody in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy two days earlier.

