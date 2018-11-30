Dallas County Grand Jury Reconvenes Friday in Guyger Case

All eyes will be on the Dallas County Courthouse Friday, where a grand jury could finally decide whether to press forward with charges against Amber Guyger. The former Dallas Police officer shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home back in September. She claims she mistook his apartment for her's and thought he was an intruder. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Friday marks the third day this week that the grand jury will convene to discuss the case.

Guyger was arrested on one count of manslaughter following the shooting. Since then, there's been a great deal of public pressure on the Dallas County District Attorney's Office to pursue a murder charge against her.

The grand jury has the option to indict Guyger on either charge, or they could determine there's not enough evidence to charge her with anything.

Legal experts say murder could be a gamble for prosecutors because they would have to prove that Guyger intended to kill Jean. On manslaughter, they would only have to prove she acted recklessly or negligently when she shot him.

Because grand jury proceedings are secret, it's not yet clear which charge prosecutors have asked for. To this point, the DA's Office has never indicated which they'd prefer. They have made it clear, however, that they ultimately want a conviction in the case.

Attorneys for the Jean family said earlier this week that anything less than a murder charge would be a "miscarriage of justice."