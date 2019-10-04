Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is ordered to appear before Judge Tammy Kemp later this month and answer for an interview he gave while under a gag order in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Kemp learned of Cruezot's interview with FOX 4 in pretrial motions shortly before the trial opened Sept. 23.

Kemp was visibly upset when the defense brought up the interview and produced a copy for her to watch prior to opening remarks.

According to court documents obtained by partner KRLD-AM's Austin York, Creuzot is ordered to appear before Kemp on Oct. 31 and show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt or face arrest.

Kemp's notice to show cause said the violation disrupted "the ability of the court to conduct its business in an orderly and expeditious manner" and obstructed "the administration of justice."

Kemp was visibly upset after learning her gag order had been ignored but refused to call a mistrial.

The Dallas County DA's office told NBC 5 Friday afternoon they had no comment on the hearing.

Guyger was ultimately found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.