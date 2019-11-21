A deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office is being questioned after being accused of looting a tornado-ravaged Home Depot store and returning the merchandise for credit used to then make purchases, the sheriff's department says.

According to the DSO, Deputy Joseph Bobadilla was hired to work off-duty security guarding the store on Forest Lane that was damaged during a tornado outbreak on Oct. 20.

Bobadilla is currently detained and being interrogated by detectives in the criminal investigative division and has not yet been arrested or charged with any crime.

The investigation began after the The Home Depot corporate office reached out to the DSO to inform them a deputy was believed to be involved in the theft of merchandise and that he was believed to have returned the stolen items to another store for in-store credit.

Home Depot in Dallas damaged by storms, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Investigators said Bobadilla then used the store credits to buy appliances and other merchandise.

"The Dallas Sheriff's Office does not condone or support employees that break the law. Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions," said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown in a prepared statement.

The investigation is still active and on-going and officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were searching Bobadilla's Garland home Thursday morning.

Earlier this month Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he will seek enhanced penalties for anyone caught looting in the tornado-damaged areas of Dallas County. The DAs office said they're using using a new law that went into effect on Sept. 1 that seeks harsher punishment for crimes, like burglary, assaults, and robberies, committed in disaster areas.

A burglary of a building normally carries a range of punishment between 180 days and two years confinement. However, under the new enhancement rule, a burglary of a building committed in a disaster zone can be punished between two and 10 years in prison.

Hired as a civilian jailer in July 2014, Bobadilla was promoted to deputy sheriff, a sworn position, in October 2016. He is currently assigned to the traffic division.

More information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon. Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.