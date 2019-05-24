Dallas Animal Services Over Capacity: Adoption Fees Waived

Dallas animal services needs your help. It is already over capacity, and we haven't even reached the peak of summer when animals need help the most.

For people on the fence about whether to take home a dog, they hope to sway a decision by waiving adoption fees.

The goal is to avoid euthanizing dogs that are healthy and eligible for adoptions simply for the sake of creating more space at the shelter.

Right now, Dallas Animal Services is at 107 percent capacity.

Dallas resident Gaby Sosa adopted a dog years ago and was back again Friday to consider taking home a second dog.

"There's just so many great dogs up for adoption it doesn't make sense for us to buy a dog," she said. "I mean you guys were here. There are so many dogs in kennels, puppies, older dogs, there are pure bread German shepherds. It just doesn't make sense. And it just really takes time to get to know what's the best fit for us."

The adoption fee will be waived through May 31. It includes spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations and micro-chipping.

For those unsure about adopting, the shelter as has a fostering program.

For more information visit www.dallasanimalservices.org.