At just 16 years old, Haley Taylor Schlitz of Dallas, will be the youngest person ever to attend Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.

Haley Taylor Schlitz is about to do something no person has ever done before. In the fall, she will be the youngest person to attend Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law -- at just 16 years old.

"It's going to be my next thing," she said. "For me, it's like, I just want to constantly keep learning and keep going."

Schlitz has been on the fast track for some time now, thanks to her determination, but also home schooling. SMU is one of nine law schools she was accepted to.

While she is very accomplished for her age, the road certainly hasn't been easy.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber

A would-be robber armed with a knife had a surprise in store when an Alabama store clerk pulled out a machete in defense. The two's brief knife fight was caught on camera before the clerk runs out to damage the robber's car.



According to police, suspect Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store and then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. Then, he pulled out a knife at the counter. What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

"I think it's about being diligent and working hard and not really letting people get to you, because I have been told 'No' all along the journey," Schlitz said.

Her father, William Schlitz, said there have been plenty of people who have downplayed her accomplishments. People who said she had it easy, because she was home schooled. He assured them all, there were no short cuts.

"She took the regular standardized test," William Schlitz said. "There were no exemptions and no scandals with Haley. Haley was in the big room taking the test with everybody else."

A journey her tight-knit family has been on with her. Her younger siblings are also on the fast track -- her 13-year-old brother is a college freshman and her 11-year-old sister is a freshman in high school.

Her father was even brought to tears when he talked specifically about his oldest daughter.

"She's so beautiful and she’s so smart and she just works so hard. It's really moving for me. I'm just so glad that I am her dad. The best title I have ever had is Haley's dad," he said.

YouTube Mom Accused of Abusing Foster Kids for Clicks

Machelle Hackney of Maricopa, Arizona, is accused of forcing her adopted children to participate in her YouTube channel and abusing them if they did not recall their lines or perform as directed. Hackney's channel had accrued hundreds of millions of views since she joined in 2012. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

Haley is also a published author.

"Actually my mom and I published a book! I have a book on home school called 'The Homeschool Alternative,'" said Haley.

Haley Schlitz will graduate from Texas Woman's University in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.