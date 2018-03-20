DPS Urges Texans to Stay Vigilant and Report Suspicious Activity

In light of the recent package explosions that have killed two and injured several others, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging everyone to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Officials also remind people to call 911 and do not approach any unknown, suspicious package or item.

According to DPS, some examples of behaviors and activities that Texans should always report include the following:

Package, briefcase, suitcase or backpack is left unattended

Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials

Chemical Smells or fumes that are unusual for the location

Anyone with information related to the recent bomb explosions is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline 512-472-8477 or 1800-893-8477.

The FBI along with other agencies are also offering $115,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the package bombs.