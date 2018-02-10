D.I.S.D. Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told the district's DACA recipients not to panic as congress readies for a crucial week of debate over immigration. (Published 2 hours ago)

DISD Preparing its Dreamers for Worst Case Scenario on DACA

With the immigration debate raging, Dallas I.S.D. is concerned about what a decision on DACA will mean for its teachers and students.

President Trump set a March 5 deadline for congress to come to an agreement on the future of the country's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Dallas I.S.D. Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told the district's parents, students, and teachers protected by DACA not to panic, but be prepared.



"Don't panic. It's not a time to panic, yet," he said. "We've got to let this thing play out."

78 Dallas I.S.D. employees are among the so-called "dreamers."

70,000 D.I.S.D. students are English language learners.

It's unknown how many D.I.S.D. students are protected by DACA due to government restrictions on inquiring about a person's immigration status.

Hinojosa says Dallas school officials are wringing their hands.

"If we lost 30,000 students next year, the financial impact on this district would be incredible," Hinojosa said.

It's not just students Hinojosa is worried about.

36 of the district's bilingual teachers are "dreamers."

Luis Macias teaches human Geography at Trini Garza Early College High School. He was brought to the United States at 3-years-old.

He's concerned that losing his protected status will rip him away from the job and country he loves.

"I'm not only doing what I love, but I'm also helping my family," he said.

Macias is preparing for the worst. He'll spend the next few months trying to hide his anxiety from his students.

"I'm not going to lie to myself," he said. "I'm not optimistic, but I'm definitely not going to go down without a fight."

Dallas I.S.D. has developed a website to help guide families through this uncertain time.

Visit DallasISD.org/DACA for more information.