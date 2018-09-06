DFW International Airport Could Add Sensors for Security Line Wait Time - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

DFW International Airport Could Add Sensors for Security Line Wait Time

Travelers could get live updates through DFW's app

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    NBC 5 News

    The DFW International Airport Board will vote Thursday on a contract to add tracking sensors at all 16 security checkpoints.

    The new technology will include 3D tracking sensors with the goal of monitoring the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint wait time in real time.

    The sensors will measure the flow of passengers from the time they get in line and onto baggage screening. Travelers could get live updates through the airport system’s app.

    On Thursday, the airport’s board of directors is set to vote on a three-year, $2.7 million contract with Massachusetts-based Xovis USA, which developed the technology, our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported.

    Plane Quarantined at NYC Airport With Hundreds on Board

    In Pictures: Plane Quarantined at JFK With Hundreds on Board
    Larry Coben

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices