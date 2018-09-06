The DFW International Airport Board will vote Thursday on a contract to add tracking sensors at all 16 security checkpoints.

The new technology will include 3D tracking sensors with the goal of monitoring the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint wait time in real time.

The sensors will measure the flow of passengers from the time they get in line and onto baggage screening. Travelers could get live updates through the airport system’s app.

On Thursday, the airport’s board of directors is set to vote on a three-year, $2.7 million contract with Massachusetts-based Xovis USA, which developed the technology, our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported.