Crowds Expected for Train Carrying George H.W. Bush

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Small Texas towns are expecting thousands of people to watch President George H.W. Bush make his final journey. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Crowds are expected along the 70-mile route President George H.W. Bush will take to his final resting place.

    He’ll be transported by a Union Pacific train from the town of Spring to College Station.

    At least a half dozen small Texas towns now find themselves with a front row seat to history.

    Vietnam veteran and local VFW President Steve Benavides was spotted taking photos along the route in Spring on Tuesday. He plans to have an honor guard salute the President Bush as the train passes.

    “We're here to honor him for the last time,” Benavides said.

    Tuesday, a train was sent down the line to test the route the funeral train will take.

    It cuts right through the tiny town of Hulsmith, right in front of Mel's Country Cafe.

    “We really are expecting a lot of people to be coming out,” said café owner Jeff Henry.

    Henry said his phone has been ringing off the hook since word spread about the train passing through town.

    “Some people are asking if they can rent a spot, make reservations, buy a parking space but we're just telling people to bring some lawn chairs and we'll play it by ear,” Henry said.

    The President's coffin will be carried in Locomotive 4141, named in his honor in 2005 when he took a spin behind the controls.

    Road closures are expected along the route as the President makes his final journey and a grateful nation says goodbye.

