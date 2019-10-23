Crews Work Sun Up to Sun Down to Get St. Mark's School Reopened - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Crews Work Sun Up to Sun Down to Get St. Mark's School Reopened

By Allie Spillyards

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews Work Sun Up to Sun Down to Get St. Mark's School Reopened
    NBC 5 News
    St. Marks School of Texas was damaged during a tornado outbreak, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

    St. Mark's School of Texas is assessing damage to determine when classes will resume after its 40-acre campus took a direct hit by an EF-3 tornado during Sunday's outbreak.

    Hicks Gym, the Hill Tennis Center and the athletics department bus and SUV fleet were among the most heavily damaged.

    The school's chapel, fine arts center and other buildings around its quad sustained roof and window damage and then water damage when a second storm rolled through hours later.

    Crews have been working from dawn until dusk the last few days, clearing uprooted trees and debris from campus while trying to get several roofs repaired before more rain comes Thursday.

    The school has already announced new plans for homecoming, which was scheduled for Friday.

    The varsity football game will be moved to Greenhill School at 7 p.m. and the varsity volleyball game will be played at Hockaday at 4:30 p.m.

    Classes and several other activities remain cancelled.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices