St. Mark's School of Texas is assessing damage to determine when classes will resume after its 40-acre campus took a direct hit by an EF-3 tornado during Sunday's outbreak.

Hicks Gym, the Hill Tennis Center and the athletics department bus and SUV fleet were among the most heavily damaged.

The school's chapel, fine arts center and other buildings around its quad sustained roof and window damage and then water damage when a second storm rolled through hours later.

Crews have been working from dawn until dusk the last few days, clearing uprooted trees and debris from campus while trying to get several roofs repaired before more rain comes Thursday.

The school has already announced new plans for homecoming, which was scheduled for Friday.

The varsity football game will be moved to Greenhill School at 7 p.m. and the varsity volleyball game will be played at Hockaday at 4:30 p.m.

Classes and several other activities remain cancelled.